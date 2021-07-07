Police deployed to various parts of CT after 8 taxi operators killed in attacks

The Western Cape Transport Department said that the violence was apparently between rival taxi association bodies, Cata and Codeta.

CAPE TOWN - Police have been deployed to various parts of Cape Town after at least eight taxi operators were killed.

Four others were wounded in shootings in Dunoon, Philippi East, Nyanga, Bellville and Ravensmead on Wednesday.

In Phillipi East on Wednesday morning, a taxi was shot at when another minibus with gunmen pulled up at an intersection.

Two men were killed, and two others were wounded.

Thirty minutes later, another driver was shot in Dunoon while sitting in the taxi.

Almost two hours later, a similar incident occurred in Samora Machel and another operator was killed.

Commuters were also in the firing line.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that there had now been 71 taxi-related murders in the province this year, as well as 33 attempted murders.

“I’ve called the leadership of Cata and Codeta to an urgent meeting where we will discuss interventions to the growing cries of violence with the specific focus on violence associated with the right of control over routes.”

The province's transport and community safety departments have on Wednesday been meeting urgently with police and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

