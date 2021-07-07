NICD confirms 21,427 new COVID-19 cases, 411 deaths in last 24 hours

The health system is dealing with around 195,500 active cases, with Gauteng on 10,500 and the Western Cape on 2,820.

JOHANNESBURG - Three in every 10 citizens tested for COVID-19 have returned positive results over the past 24-hour period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is reporting almost 21,500 new infections.

There have also been 411 more deaths, taking the country's total COVID-19 mortality figure past 63,000.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 70,797 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 21,427 new cases, which represents a 30.3% positivity rate. A further 411 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,039 to date. Read more: https://t.co/Y5vgJ5nh6W pic.twitter.com/dZl16S3qJh NICD (@nicd_sa) July 7, 2021

