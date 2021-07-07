Go

NICD confirms 21,427 new COVID-19 cases, 411 deaths in last 24 hours

The health system is dealing with around 195,500 active cases, with Gauteng on 10,500 and the Western Cape on 2,820.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three in every 10 citizens tested for COVID-19 have returned positive results over the past 24-hour period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is reporting almost 21,500 new infections.

There have also been 411 more deaths, taking the country's total COVID-19 mortality figure past 63,000.

