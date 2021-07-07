Motshekga to ask Health Dept for extension to complete teacher vaccinations

The Basic Education Department said that while they initially targeted 582,000 people in the sector, they'd now added over 789,000 staff including food handlers, janitors and support staff from independent schools and ECD centres on the EVDS system.

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday said that she would ask the Health Department for an extension to complete outstanding vaccinations in the sector.

Since the start of the rollout two weeks ago, 400,000 educators and teaching staff had received their jabs.

The deadline for all staff to be vaccinated is on Thursday, however, that target will not be met and has been pushed to Friday.

The Basic Education Department said that while they initially targeted 582,000 people in the sector, they'd now added over 789,000 staff including food handlers, janitors and support staff from independent schools and ECD centres on the EVDS system.

Motshekga said that since Tuesday they had been finalising data and confirming with provinces that all the additional people could be vaccinated.

“I do hope that between tomorrow and Friday we would have dealt with some of the people.”

She added that the department wanted to use the time to conclude the programme properly and also accommodate those excluded In terms of the criteria outlined by the Health Department.

These were the individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and those who took the flu vaccine.

“The figures which come from the computers… and we are hoping that by Friday we would have been clear as to how many teachers have been vaccinated,” Motshekga added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.