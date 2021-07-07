Over 2,000 SAPS officers have now been vaccinated against COVID

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the programme for officers was gaining pace since it was launched on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Just over 2,000 police officers have been vaccinated on the first two days of the programme.

"On day two of the programme, a total of 2055 vaccines had been administered to police officers and support personnel at both the Orlando Stadium in Soweto and the SAPS Tshwane Academy vaccination site's following Monday’s launch," the SAPS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police are particularly vulnerable to transmission given their exposure to the public.

"As of Tuesday evening, the number of members that tested positive for the virus remains 32 565. The number of recoveries still stands at 30 955 but the number of members that have died has sadly risen to 673," the statement added.

The programme is expected to expand soon: "The provincial rollouts will commence on Thursday in eight provinces. Gauteng will be the last province to roll out its vaccination drive from Friday."