Makhura says his govt to focus on bringing vaccines to the people of Gauteng

Gauteng is the epicentre of the COVID-19 third wave driven by the relentless delta variant.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the province would in the next coming days focus on taking the COVID-19 vaccine to the people.

Makhura was speaking in Riverside, north of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Makhura and his entourage were there to encourage people to get their jab, particularly the citizens aged 60 and older.

We have just witnessed Gogo Miriam Moatsoe (103) receive her #COVID19 vaccine at her home in Riverside.



We urge all eligible persons to visit the nearest vaccination site. Each vaccination brings us one step closer to a better future & to the things we miss. #iChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/DADZeA3SYQ David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 7, 2021

This programme comes at the time when the province has been hit by the third wage of the coronavirus infections.

Makhura and his team began their tour at the OR Tambo Clinic in Diepsloot on Wednesday morning to assess how the vaccination drive was progressing. From there they headed to Riverside Flats where 90% of residents are elderly.

He appealed to them to ignore misinformation about the vaccine.

There are almost 90,000 active cases in the province and 8,400 people hospitalised.

Makhura is set to receive his vaccination on Wednesday in Midrand.

