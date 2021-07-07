Mabe: MKMVA's defiance aims to give an impression of a crisis within ANC

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told Eyewitness News there was nothing new about bringing former combatants together and the decision was adopted at the ANC’s 2017 elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said the refusal of the now defunct uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) to disband was designed to create an impression that there was a crisis in the party.

The MKMVA and rival group, the MK National Council - which emerged ahead of that conference, are made up of former generals of the ANC’s liberation army.

On Tuesday, MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus released a statement calling the decision to dissolve the association “emotional and angry” – linking it to their continued support for former President Jacob Zuma.

The MKMVA has been disbanded in the eyes of everyone, but the MKMVA. This week the ANC finally made public its position on the controversial association, just days after some members threatened the country with instability if Zuma was sent to jail.

In a statement penned by the defunct organisation’s Niehaus, he said they wouldn't be victimised by the ANC.

“We are an autonomous structure, and it is not legally, nor politically possible for the ANC to disband MKMVA,” said Niehaus.

However, Pule said, public utterances made by Niehaus are being noted, and will be dealt with by appropriate structures.

He said this type of action brought the organisation into disrepute.

“To display what looks like defiance today is nothing else but the need to create an impression that there is a crisis, when there is none,” said Mabe.

This past weekend suspended secretary general Ace Magashule, a close ally of many in the MKMVA, encouraged structures to defy the ANC’s instructions if it decided to disband them.

