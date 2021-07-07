Kaunda laid to rest at presidential burial site, but family to contest in court

Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Kaweche, said his father’s last wish was to be buried next to his wife Betty but the government said that he could be exhumed later to be reburied there.

JOHANNESBURG - Zambia’s late former president, Kenneth Kaunda, has been laid to rest at the presidential burial site at Embassy Park in Lusaka despite his family challenging this in court.

Kaunda’s son, Kaweche, said his father’s last wish was to be buried next to his wife Betty but the government said that he could be exhumed later to be reburied there.

President Edgar Lungu led Wednesday’s memorial service that ended with the burial of Kaunda at Embassy Park.

He also declared Kaunda’s birthday, 28 April, as a national holiday.

While the high court is yet to make its ruling, government solicitor-general, Abraham Mwansa, said on Tuesday that the state had not been served with any court order against the burial at the presidential site.

Kaunda died on 17 June at the age of 97.

It is now uncertain if his body will be exhumed after the state funeral and reburied according to his wishes.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.