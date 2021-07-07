If there's an emergency, we would know - Zuma supporters stop ambulance

An ambulance was prevented from entering former President Jacob Zuma's homestead. His son, Edward instructed the ambulance to leave the premises.

Zuma's were outside the entrance to his Nkandla home after curfew hours. About 70 police vehicles are said to be on the way to Nkandla.

Zuma was expected to be arrested on Wednesday night after a scathing Constitutional Court judgment found him guilty of being in a contempt of a ruling that said he must appear and participate at the state capture commission. He was sentenced by the apex court to 15 months behind bars.

