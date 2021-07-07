Fears rise that new variant Lamda may be resistant to vaccines

According to the World Health Organization, the Lambda variant has been detected in 81% of the COVID-19 cases in Peru lately. Although it is not yet declared an official variant of concern, scientists and health experts are closely monitoring the developments around it.

JOHANNESBURG - A new COVID-19 variant called Lambda has raised worries among experts here on home soil, with at least one study suggesting it could be resistant to vaccines. The variant was first detected in Peru last year and has since been detected in 29 countries, but not in South Africa.

“Some information that's emerging that is showing that it is, it is important, and it may have some mutations that may allow it to spread and some mutation that may allow me to escape the immunity, so to speak,” said Mosa Moshabela, who is the acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at University of KwaZulu-Natal.

