Eswatini minister says 27 people killed during protests

Twenty-seven people died last week during pro-democracy protests in the southern African kingdom of Eswatini, a minister told AFP on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-seven people died last week during pro-democracy protests in the southern African kingdom of Eswatini, a minister told AFP on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, yes, 27 people lost their lives," Commerce Minister Manqoba Khumalo said in a phone interview, adding "it was not intended."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.