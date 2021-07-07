Edward Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of using courts to arrest his father, Jacob

Edward Zuma made the accusation as the nation waited in anticipation to see whether the former president would be arrested or hand himself over to start serving his 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

NKANDLA - With no evidence to back this, up former President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being behind his father’s legal woes.

Zuma junior was speaking as the nation waited in anticipation to see whether the former president would be arrested or hand himself over to start serving his 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

More people are starting to descend on Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla in a show of support.

This week, he approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to stay his arrest. A decision is expected on Friday.

As the deadline looms for police to arrest the former president after he failed to hand himself over on Sunday, Edward has launched a scathing attack on Ramaphosa.

“He is definitely using courts to arrest President Zuma, he is using all the resources that he has as a person which he ill-got by the way.”

There are fewer supporters gathered in Nkandla on Wednesday compared to the scores of people who descended on Zuma's homestead at the weekend.

Several police vehicles have been driving past the home on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, a police van was blocked by people clad in MKMVA regalia after the vehicle tried to enter the former president's home.

