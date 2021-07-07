CT disaster management on high alert ahead of expected cold front on Thursday

Forecasters expect Thursday’s cold front to be considerably shorter in duration compared to last week.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster risk officials are on high alert ahead of yet another cold front expected to make landfall in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Western Cape last week as two cold fronts hit.

Thousands of residents in several communities including Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay were affected by the inclement weather conditions.

The city's Disaster Risk Management Department's Charlotte Powell said: “The South African Weather Service has alerted the Disaster Risk Management Centre on the warnings for tomorrow.”

It's, however, warned that heavy rainfall over short periods could result in localised flooding.

