COVID third wave sees IEC postpone voter registration to end of July

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has postponed next weekend's planned voter registration drive.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said that it was due to the COVID-19 third wave.

"The opinion from health experts who indicate that the whole of July is likely to be a period of high infection as well as the impact that the pandemic has had on the preparations for the general registration weekend," Mamabolo said.

The registration weekend will move to the weekend of 31 July and 1 August.