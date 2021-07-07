COVID response teams deployed to two EC regions with high cases

Provincial health officials on Tuesday said the Delta variant had been detected in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 response teams have been deployed to two Eastern Cape regions experiencing a resurgence.

Provincial health officials on Tuesday said the Delta variant had been detected in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District.

Eastern Cape health officials say other regions like the Buffalo City Metro, as well as the Chris Hani and Amathole districts were also seeing high numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said local municipalities, academic institutions and other social partners were supporting the COVID-19 response teams' efforts to curb the outbreak.

“A rapid response team with expertise in clinical care, coordination, logistics and infection prevention control has been deployed.”

Meth said the province's mass inoculation programme was gaining momentum, with more than 379,000 people having received a COVID-19 vaccine so far.