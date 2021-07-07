COVID-19: SA records 15,501 new cases as death toll climbs by 457
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - take the national tally to 62,628.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been a dramatic increase in our daily COVID-19 death toll with 457 more people passing away in South Africa after contracting the virus.
For a third consecutive day, the daily caseload has remained under the 20,000 mark, with 15,501 tests coming back positive over the past day.
On the vaccine front, 3 631 102 jabs have been administered so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 090 909 with 15 501 new cases reported. Today 457 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 62 628 deaths. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 845 038 representing a recovery rate of 88.2% pic.twitter.com/JXzxLYUXZlDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 6, 2021
