COVID-19: SA records 15,501 new cases as death toll climbs by 457

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a dramatic increase in our daily COVID-19 death toll with 457 more people passing away in South Africa after contracting the virus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - take the national tally to 62,628.

For a third consecutive day, the daily caseload has remained under the 20,000 mark, with 15,501 tests coming back positive over the past day.

On the vaccine front, 3 631 102 jabs have been administered so far.