Cele in KZN but not near Nkandla, says SAPS amid Zuma arrest speculation

Quoting unnamed sources, News24 said that the minister was en route to convince former President Jacob Zuma to hand himself over to police.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said that he was in KwaZulu-Natal but not in Nkandla as has been widely speculated.

But Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba has told Eyewitness News that he was nowhere near Zuma's homestead.

It's still not clear if the former president will be booked in a jail cell before the midnight deadline as his supporters vow to stand by him.

Last week, the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after he refused to testify at the state capture commission.

He also ignored the court's instructions to do so.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cele said that if there was no clarity from the apex court on whether officers should wait for the outcome of Zuma's other court applications, the former president would be taken into custody by Wednesday midnight’s deadline.

