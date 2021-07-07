Carl Niehaus to lodge appeal against suspension from ANC

Spokesperson of the already disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), Carl Niehaus, insists that the actions he has been suspended for from the African National Congress (ANC) were part of the collective and not just his own doing.

Niehaus has told Eyewitness News that he would lodge an appeal against the decision taken by the ANC’s national executive.

He will also be hauled before the party’s national disciplinary committee.

The NEC said that he contravened several rules in the ANC’s constitution, which warranted disciplinary action.

This was over speeches he made while at former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home at the weekend.

Niehaus, a staunch Zuma loyalist, warned that there would be conflict in the country if police arrested the former statesman.

Carl Niehaus counts himself as a proud and loyal ANC member – he has been one since the age of 19.

Forty-two years later, he is accused of bringing the organisation into disrepute, a charge so serious during a fraught political period that the ANC won't even give him a few hours to convince it not to go ahead with his temporary suspension.

Niehaus has been tied to the Radical Economic Transformation Forces – a staunch defender of both Zuma and embattled secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

But he said that everything he did was based on decisions taken by the MKMVA collective.

"This is an action not just against myself but also against the organisation MKMVA and the collective that I represented," Niehaus said.

Some in the ANC said that this decision was a long time coming, with several leaders often raising complaints about his public utterances.

Niehaus has a small window in which to appeal his temporary suspension.

