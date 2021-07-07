Businessman & ex-Azapo leader Khehla Mthembu passes away of COVID complications

Khehla Mthembu was a former black consciousness movement activist and thrived as a businessperson in democratic South Africa after his tenure as leader of Azapo.

JOHANNESBURG - Founding Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) president and businessperson Khehla Mthembu has died.

His family confirmed that he passed on following COVID-19 complications.

He was also at the centre of one of the first black economic empowerment deals in the agricultural sector which awarded equity to workers.

Family spokesperson, Qiniselani Mthembu: "I can confirm that he passed away this morning at Baragwanath Hospital. He had been admitted on the 27th of June and he passed away as a result of health complications due to COVID-19."

Mthembu was 67-years-old.

