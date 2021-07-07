ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Carl Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA)’s spokesperson Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.
Niehaus, a close ally of both former President Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule, was in Nkandla as part of demonstrations against the former leader being jailed.
#CarlNiehaus JUST IN: Carl Niehaus has been suspended from the ANC with immediate effect.
He threatened that there would be instability in the country if police took Zuma into custody.
The ANC in suspending Niehaus did not even grant him a 48-hour period to plead his case.
Its NEC has accused him of bringing the party into disrepute.
Niehaus has made himself the voice of both Zuma and Magashule’s defence force – this has seen him leveling attacks at the ANC and some of its decisions.
In its letter of suspension, signed off by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte which Eyewitness News has seen, the ANC raised concerns about Niehaus being allowed to carry on during a volatile political period.
Niehaus, however, did have the opportunity to appeal against this sanction.
READ: ANC's letter of suspension to Carl Niehaus
NEC Letter of Suspension to Cde. Carl Niehaus
