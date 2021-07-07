ANC once again fails to pay employees' salaries

Barely a month after picketing, employees at the governing party’s headquarters still have not received their pay-cheques for the month of June.

JOHANNESBURG - Following several commitments to urgently address the non-payment of salaries, the African National Congress (ANC) has once again left its staffers high and dry.



The party has previously admitted to having cash flow problems and not being able to meet its monthly obligations.

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who was meant to meet with employees on Tuesday, is said to have failed to pitch.

But spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the party had been communicating openly with staff.

"The situation has been fully explained to staff. They've been given an update, people have not been left in limbo on what is happening," Mabe said.

