Agri WC wants farm owners & workers prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines

CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape has on Tuesday voiced its disappointment that the agricultural sector is not prioritised for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The organisation's CEO Jannie Strydom said the sector had a major responsibility to maintain the country's food security, regardless of exposure to the virus.

He's therefore appealing to government to make provision for this particular group.

Strydom also encouraged farmers and farmworkers who are 50 and older to register for the vaccine.

