‘You hate the truth’ – Saftu lashes out at Zuma supporters for attacking journos

At least one journalist was man-handled and threatened by supporters over the weekend at Zuma's KwaZulu-Natal compound.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has on Tuesday lashed out at former President Jacob Zuma's supporters, claiming they despise the truth and that's why they attacked journalists at Nkandla.

Saftu is calling on the police to ensure journalists are protected while doing their jobs around this developing story involving Zuma.

Spokesperson Trevor Shaku said: “What we'll never do is support the narrative by Zuma which is to lump accurate coverage of his shenanigans as a concerted plan to vilify him. The sharp, fearless reporting by some of these journalists has struck a nerve. The result is that the supporters of Zuma, who are trying to push a narrative of victimhood, cannot respond rationally.”

