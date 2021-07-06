He was found guilty of being in contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Tuesday hearing former President Jacob Zuma's request for a stay of his prison sentence pending the outcome of his application in the Constitutional Court.

It’s been exactly a week since Zuma made history as the country’s first citizen to be sentenced directly by the apex court.

WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma’s bid for stay of sentence

