Go

WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma’s bid for stay of sentence

He was found guilty of being in contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at the state capture commission of inquiry in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at the state capture commission of inquiry in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Tuesday hearing former President Jacob Zuma's request for a stay of his prison sentence pending the outcome of his application in the Constitutional Court.

It’s been exactly a week since Zuma made history as the country’s first citizen to be sentenced directly by the apex court.

He was found guilty of being in contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission.

WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma’s bid for stay of sentence

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA