Virgin Active: Using gyms as vaccine sites will not interfere with workouts

CAPE TOWN - Virgin Active on Monday said the use of its gyms as vaccine sites will not interfere with workouts when lockdown regulations get lifted.

Four gyms including the N1 City and Claremont sites in the Western Cape, as well as the Broadacres and Centurions gyms in Gauteng are operating as inoculation sites.

While this has been in partnership with Discovery Medical Aid, clients are not the only ones being accommodated. The facilities are open to all members of the public.

Residents who happen to live within close proximity, are eligible, and have registered on the EVDS system could be rolling up their sleeves to get a jab.

“We opened up the vaccination plants prior to being knocked down and causing the cuts. So they are well considered operations. Teams have done a great job, it won't interfere with members, they can continue to gym and the vaccination area is somewhat separate but also maintaining COVID protocols,” said Virgin Active's Nikki Cockroft.

