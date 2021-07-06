Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana joins Atlético de Madrid Femenino The 25-year-old has signed a contract until 2023 as she earns a move following an impressive 2020/21 season where she scored 10 goals in 21 matches in the Primera Division. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Femenino JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has signed for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid after leaving Eibar. The 25-year-old has signed a contract until 2023 as she earns a move following an impressive 2020/21 season where she scored 10 goals in 21 matches in the Primera Division. It’s the third European club for the 2018 Africa Women’s Footballer of the Year after also representing Portuguese champions SL Benfica. #BienvenidaKgatlana pic.twitter.com/qOAzCr3Ilk At. Madrid Femenino (@AtletiFemenino) July 6, 2021

Speaking on her transfer, Kgatlana said: “I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer, you always dream of playing for the best clubs. My first goal is to be a team player and to work hard for the team. I am very happy to be able to join you soon, I can't wait to meet you all."

Her national team coach, Desiree Ellis, applauded Kgatlana’s latest move, telling the SA Football Association that, “she had a fantastic season at Eibar, but I am super excited and looking forward to the next stage of Thembi’s growth. She knows exactly what her next steps are to make her one of the best players around the world.”

Ellis also lauded the move as it will allow a variety of African talents to show off their skills while playing in the Spanish topflight.

“She has joined a top team and will be playing alongside Rasheedat (Nigeria) and Ajara (Cameroon) which will make for an exciting strike force in trying to bring back the glory to the club whose men’s team has just won the league and hopefully they can follow that success in the next season,” said Ellis.

“We are super proud and may God continue to elevate her.”

