Thabang Makwetla denies home upgrades installed by Bosasa were worth R300k

Thabang Makwetla admitted he asked Bosasa to give him estimates for security upgrades, but he said the company installed cameras without his approval, and then gave him an invoice of R90,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Justice Minister Thabang Makwetla denied that the security upgrades that Bosasa installed at his house were worth R300,000.

Makwetla concluded his evidence at the State Capture Commission on Monday.

He said Bosasa billed him for R90,000, but he decided to pay R25,000 because that's what the Department of Public Works told him the work was worth and what he believed he owed.

"My calculation was simple, conventional logic, the labour charged on the work done can never be half of what the bill of the material used is."

He denies the estimates of R300,000 made by Bosasa contractor, Richard Lee Roux.

“The bill is about R300,000 and he said the labour is R150,000. It means half the amount was labour of a job that needed material of about R150,000,” Makwetla said.

Makwetla said he was not guilty of corruption or influencing tenders to favour Bosasa during his tenure.

