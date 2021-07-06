Soul City Institute criticises attacks on Judge Khampepe following Zuma ruling

The Jacob Zuma Foundation claims the judgement is somehow inconsistent with the country's Constitution and its labelled it "judicially emotional and angry".

JOHANENSBURG - The Soul City Institute has on Monday criticised the attack on Judge Sisi Khampepe who delivered the Constitutional Court ruling, which sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months behind bars.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation claims the judgement is somehow inconsistent with the country's Constitution and its labelled it "judicially emotional and angry".

The Soul City Institute said the sexist attack on Judge Khampepe was clearly a demonstration of patriarchy's fundamental issue with the idea that women could not be in position of power.

It said the foundation seemed to have a problem with women being able to execute their duties without fear or favour.

This statement was directed at Judge Khampepe after sentencing Former President Jacob G Zuma to 15 months in Prison #LetFreedomReign #ShedeservesBetter. Read our statement that was released Yesterday Soul City Institute (@SoulCity_SA) July 6, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.