SADC delegation meets eSwatini civil society groups, assures of second visit

JOHANNESBURG - The Southern African Development Community (SADC) delegation dispatched to eSwatini has met briefly with a few civil society organisations but only to assure them of a second visit.

Organ chair and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi sent his minister of international affairs, Lemogang Kwape, and his counterparts from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Civil society organisations have been demanding to know who represented them after the government announced that the mission met NGOs.

The eSwatini government's official social media pages have posted pictures with the caption that said “the SADC organ on politics, defence & security (troika) concludes preliminary engagements with government & civil society representatives including church groups, the law society, trade unions, human rights commission & others.”