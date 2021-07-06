SA's first black female brewery owner forced to close shop amid booze ban

Due to government’s insistence to ban alcohol sales as part of the COVID-19 regulations, she has had little to no income and has called an end to her business.

JOHANNESBURG - A pioneer in the craft beer industry, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela has had to watch her once-booming business dwindle.

Due to government’s insistence to ban alcohol sales as part of the COVID-19 regulations, she has had little to no income and has called an end to her business.

Mawela is Africa’s first black woman to have owned a microbrewery.

She spoke with CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Tuesday morning: "To put up the facility itself, I had to take loans, which I have not been able to pay back, and we had to close. Obviously with the continued alcohol bans, we have not been able to pay salaries and we've not being able to pay rent."

