Public sector unions, govt hope to find common ground on wage talks

JOHANNESBURG - Public sector unions and government will try break the deadlock when they meet foe wage negotiations on Tuesday.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu told the media on Monday that government was working with its back against the wall as it tried to reach an agreement with unions.

Government has offered unions a 1.5% increase. Mchunu said he hoped government and the unions would be able to find one another on Tuesday.

He said negotiations so far have not been easy, but they would try to find common ground when they meet public sector unions.

“It should therefore be possible to find one another tomorrow. And this is what we want to say today to the labour and to yourselves,” he said.

Unions have been offered a gratuity of R1,695. The have so far rejected government's offer of 2% wage adjustment, but only time will tell whether they will accept government's latest offer.

