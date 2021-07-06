Provinces race against time to vaccinate as many education staff as possible

The Department of Basic Education said over 333,000 teachers and support staff had been vaccinated since 23 June. To reach the target of 582,000, authorities are urging staff to head to vaccination sites by Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - With only two days before the end of the vaccination programme for teachers, provinces are trying to vaccinate as many staff members as possible.

The Western Cape Department of Education said over 50% of vaccines allocated have been administered to more than 28,000 school staff members.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the remainder would head to various sites across the province over the next two days.

“Head office and independent school staff have now been dedicated spaces. Some of our smaller rural sites have now closed due to those areas being covered with the metro sites now taking in approximately 1,,000 to 1600 recipients per day,” Hammond said.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education's Mali Mtima said more than 66% of the over 75,000 targeted had been vaccinated.

“All sites are vaccinating all outstanding governing body appointed educators, including independent school educators on site,” he said.

The Northern Cape has also managed to vaccinate 50%, but in Gauteng there's some vaccine hesitancy and the department last week indicated that over 9,000 did not want the jabs.

