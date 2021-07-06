Probe under way after cash-in-transit heist on N1 North near Soweto

Armed men targeted a cash van late on Monday and resulted in the road being blocked until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a cash-in-transit heist on the N1 North highway near Soweto.

The scene has since been cleared and officers are probing the matter.

“The N1 North had to be blocked off last night on the N17 offramp near Soweto. This was after a cash-in-transit heist on the N1 Freeway between 6 pm and 7 pm. The freeway was reopened at approximately 3 am this morning,” said the JMPD's Wayne Minnaar.

