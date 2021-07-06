Go

Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave last month because of the R150 million contract. It's alleged that he benefitted when the COVID-19 communications tender was awarded to the company owned by his associates.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (C) visited the Northern Cape to assess the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout on 8 June 2021. Picture: Northern Cape Department of Health.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (C) visited the Northern Cape to assess the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout on 8 June 2021. Picture: Northern Cape Department of Health.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that it had received the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s final report on a questionable Health Department contract with communications company Digital Vibes.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave last month because of the R150 million contract.

It's alleged that he benefitted when the COVID-19 communications tender was awarded to the company owned by his associates.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale: "The Presidency is studying the report now and will keep the public abreast of developments in this matter. it will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA