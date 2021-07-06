Prasa to focus on recovering rail corridors, financial woes, says CEO Matthews

Group CEO Zolani Matthews said recovering affected rail corridors, cashflow challenges and security issues were key focus areas over the next few months.

CAPE TOWN - Prasa has detailed what it was doing to address problems in rail service.

Group CEO Zolani Matthews on Tuesday said that recovering affected rail corridors, cashflow challenges and security issues were key focus areas over the next few months.

He briefed the media on the work done over the past three months, his first 100 days in office.

Matthews said that the rail agency was currently facing serious cashflow challenges because of the erosion of revenue streams, including fare collection.

He said that rental income around stations had also reduced significantly and that COVID-19 had had a big impact.

Corridor recovery programmes were underway in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where eight corridors had been identified.

Matthews said that there are plans to get Cape Town's rail network back on track.

Various security measures had also been introduced, including in-sourcing security functions with 3,100 new employees.

