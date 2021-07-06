Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in EC officially enters COVID-19 third wave

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said that they were seeing a repeat of what happened during the first and second waves.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has now officially entered a COVID-19 third wave.

Eastern Cape health officials on Tuesday revealed that they were dealing with almost 4,800 active cases.

On Monday, 12,500 new infections were recorded across South Africa.

"This is a very concerning situation as it seems that our people in the region of Nelson Mandela Metro continue doing the same thing over and over again leading to an unacceptably high number of cases."

Infections were also rising in other regions.

"Sarah Baartman, Buffalo City Metro, Chris Hani, Amathole and Joe Gqabi are also problematic regions with high active cases. Alfred Nzo remains the only region with less than 100 active cases at the moment."

A rapid response team, which includes experts in clinical care and infection prevention control, has been deployed to Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District to clamp down on the surge.

