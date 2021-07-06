Mpofu: Zondo commission has no business to try oppose Zuma's bid to avoid jail

Dali Mpofu is appearing virtually before Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni in the Pietermaritzburg High Court representing former President Jacob Zuma in his bid to set aside a Constitutional Court ruling that last week sentenced him to 15 months of imprisonment.

DURBAN - Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu has referred to the state capture commission and the Helen Suzman Foundation as “busy-bodies” who have no business to oppose the former president’s bid to stay out of jail - pending the outcome of his rescission application in the Constitutional Court.

Mpofu is calling on the court to suspend a directive by the apex court that has given Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole until Wednedsay to arrest Zuma and take him to the Westville Correctional Services Centre in Durban so that he can commence his prison sentence.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and the state capture commission have opposed Zuma’s application - saying the Pietermaritzburg High Court did not have the requisite jurisdiction to deal with the matter – but Mpofu said this was not so.

“Parties that are constitutionally empowered, including the president, to assess the security situation, to have secured the warrants, have found it necessary in the interests of justice to hold the execution of this warrant in abeyance. Then what business is it of an NGO and some commission to oppose?”

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cele and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola – who are also cited as respondents in the matter - have elected not to oppose Zuma’s application.

