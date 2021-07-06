Mitchells Plain field hospital reactivated as WC battles COVID third wave

On Monday, Premier Alan Winde visited the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope to conduct an oversight over the facility's preparation during the third wave of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The field hospital in Mitchells Plain has been reactivated and has seen the first COVID patients admitted there.

The Western Cape premier said the 200-bed capacity field hospital would begin admitting patients a week ago and had prepared more beds should there be a need.

To date, it has brought 44 beds online, equipped with oxygen capacity to respond to the increase in hospital admissions.

It's been set up on the grounds of the Lengtegee Hospital. Winde said that this was part of the strategy to create dedicated COVID-19 intermediate capacity at existing facilities.

As of Sunday, 31 COVID patients were admitted at the facility. This capacity is in addition to the Brackengate Field Hospital, which can treat up to 336 patients.

There's also a dedicated COVID-19 field hospital capacity at the Sonstraal Hospital in Paarl.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Health has scaled up its health platform to deal with the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Currently the province has over 24,000 active cases, more than 14,000 in the Cape Metro and just over 10,000 in rural areas.

There are more than 2,000 people in hospitals - an equal split between public and private hospitals.

The department's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, on Monday said admissions at hospitals were rising as the cases increased.

He said on average, there was about 85 new admissions. Kariem said at the moment, the department was coping with hospital capacity.

He said the recent alcohol ban had definitely helped with freeing up bed space at health facilities.

