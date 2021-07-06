Minister Cele promises action against Zuma supporters who gathered in Nkandla

About 200 officers and special forces were deployed to maintain law and order but no action was taken against transgressors.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said those who broke the law outside former President Jacob Zuma home in Nkandla would be brought to book.

Hundreds of people gathered at Zuma's home in a show of support for the former president with almost no social distancing and very few wearing masks.

READ:

- Cele defends police inaction as Zuma supporters flouted COVID rules in Nkandla

- Cele pleased with police's handling of Zuma supporters at Nkandla

The police's response outside Jacob Zuma's homestead has come under scrutiny with suggestions that officers were scared of the former president's supporters, a claim Minister Cele disputes.

About 200 officers and special forces were deployed to maintain law and order but no action was taken against transgressors.

Many were seen without masks while the group also exceeded the 100 people per gathering regulation.

Firearms were also brandished, and gun shots were heard in scant regard of the law. Cele has defended their action saying it was strategy to avoid another Marikana.

“We have a referral point in South Africa. We have Marikana, and we don't want to go back there,” Cele said.

He said more detectives had been sent to Nkandla to view footage taken from the scene.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.