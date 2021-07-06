Launch of SA's first electric bus opens way for other technology solutions

Sufficient testing has now been done and as of this month, the buses will be incorporated into Golden Arrow’s day-to-day operations, carrying passengers between Retreat and Cape Town. The buses are imported from China and cost twice as much as an internal combustion bus.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport on Monday said it was working with Golden Arrow Bus Services on a number of technology solutions to improve public transport in the province.

South Africa's first active electric bus was officially launched in Cape Town on Monday.

Golden Arrow Bus Services earlier this year started testing two fully electric buses to determine the viability of a carbon-neutral fleet.

Sufficient testing has now been done and as of this month, the buses will be incorporated into Golden Arrow’s day-to-day operations, carrying passengers between Retreat and Cape Town.

The buses are imported from China and cost twice as much as an internal combustion bus.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said: “My department endorses innovation programs such as this one, given the challenges experienced by our commuters in the absence of the passenger rail system, the narrative around safety on Golden Arrow buses is very different. After taking a ride in the bus, I'm confident passengers will feel safe during the journey,” Mitchell said.

Golden Arrow engineer Gideon Neethling said the testing phase of the electric bus had been rigorous.

“For the first few months, we tested the buses in a range of circumstances without passengers. The aim was to get to know exactly how these vehicles perform before incorporating them into our operations. Testing these vehicles has been a joy for everyone who is part of the project. Each time we carry out a new test or reach a new milestone, the level of excitement increases further,” said Neethling.