High infection rate spills over to Gauteng's neighbouring provinces
The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said there were fears provinces surrounding the nation's COVID-19 epicentre could follow the same trajectory as Gauteng.
CAPE TOWN - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on Monday said a major concern was that Gauteng's neighbouring provinces were now also seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections.
Limpopo, the North-West, Mpumalanga and the Free State are all showing an uptick in caseloads.
This graph shows a 7-day rolling average, so what we are seeing is not the weekend effect as the 7-day average takes that into account. This dip gives some hope!Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) July 5, 2021
However, its too early to say if Gauteng has actually peaked - need to wait a few more days to confirm that..
Further, the rising national test positivity rate is still a concern but difficult to make any inference on Gauteng numbers from that due to the lack of provincial testing numbersRidhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) July 5, 2021
Hospitalisations and deaths still lag cases, so we will continue to see the healthcare facilities being stretched. A rise in hospitalisations can still be expected even for at least two weeks after cases start to decline..Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) July 5, 2021