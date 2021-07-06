Go

High infection rate spills over to Gauteng's neighbouring provinces

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said there were fears provinces surrounding the nation's COVID-19 epicentre could follow the same trajectory as Gauteng.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
CAPE TOWN - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on Monday said a major concern was that Gauteng's neighbouring provinces were now also seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections.

Limpopo, the North-West, Mpumalanga and the Free State are all showing an uptick in caseloads.

This comes as the nation continues to ride the steep slope of its third wave, recording more fatalies than during the peak of the first wave a year ago.

“Neighbouring provinces of Gauteng are showing a sharp rise in the number of reported cases. North West is now at its highest level it's ever seen in the pandemic. So too are Limpopo and Mpumalanga on the rise now and even the Free State,” he said.

Nationally, about 70,000 COVID tests are being conducted daily, which is indicative of more and more people presenting symptoms.

“This situation is quite serious right now and we do need to try and play our part to really flatten the curve, and then try and get over the peak of the third wave that we're currently experiencing,” Suliman added.

At the start of this week, South Africa had over 192,000 active cases.

