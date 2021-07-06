High infection rate spills over to Gauteng's neighbouring provinces The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said there were fears provinces surrounding the nation's COVID-19 epicentre could follow the same trajectory as Gauteng. Coronavirus

Gauteng

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR CAPE TOWN - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on Monday said a major concern was that Gauteng's neighbouring provinces were now also seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections. Limpopo, the North-West, Mpumalanga and the Free State are all showing an uptick in caseloads. This graph shows a 7-day rolling average, so what we are seeing is not the weekend effect as the 7-day average takes that into account. This dip gives some hope!

However, its too early to say if Gauteng has actually peaked - need to wait a few more days to confirm that.. Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) July 5, 2021 Further, the rising national test positivity rate is still a concern but difficult to make any inference on Gauteng numbers from that due to the lack of provincial testing numbers Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) July 5, 2021 Hospitalisations and deaths still lag cases, so we will continue to see the healthcare facilities being stretched. A rise in hospitalisations can still be expected even for at least two weeks after cases start to decline.. Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) July 5, 2021

This comes as the nation continues to ride the steep slope of its third wave, recording more fatalies than during the peak of the first wave a year ago.

The CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said there were fears provinces surrounding the nation's COVID-19 epicentre could follow the same trajectory as Gauteng.

“Neighbouring provinces of Gauteng are showing a sharp rise in the number of reported cases. North West is now at its highest level it's ever seen in the pandemic. So too are Limpopo and Mpumalanga on the rise now and even the Free State,” he said.

Nationally, about 70,000 COVID tests are being conducted daily, which is indicative of more and more people presenting symptoms.

“This situation is quite serious right now and we do need to try and play our part to really flatten the curve, and then try and get over the peak of the third wave that we're currently experiencing,” Suliman added.

At the start of this week, South Africa had over 192,000 active cases.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.