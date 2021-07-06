Health Dept hopes to reach target of 300k daily vaccinations by August

Health Department deputy director-general, Nicholas Crisp, said that authorities were working to ensure that more people got vaccinated at a faster pace.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department on Tuesday said that it hoped to reach its target of inoculating 300,000 people daily by the end of next month.

By the end of Monday, about 135,000 people across the country rolled up their sleeves to receive a jab.

So far, the department's seen a positive response from the over-50 age group, where around 500,000 people had by the end of Monday already registered for their Pfizer shots.

Deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp said that authorities were working to ensure that more people got vaccinated at a faster pace.

“We are working hard to bringing other vaccination sites online. Our president has challenged us to vaccinate 300,000 by the end of August,” Crisp said.

Thousands of residents over the age of 50 have been heading to their nearest vaccine sites to get inoculated, with around 7,500 jabs issued on Thursday.

Crisp said that vaccinations for the 40-plus cohort, which consisted of over 7 million residents, could happen sooner than expected.

He said that the department was already preparing for this age group.

“As soon as there are less people coming to sites, that gives us enough time to prepare for the younger age group.”

