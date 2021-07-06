Garden Route health authorities worried as COVID cases rise by 95% in last week

This comparison to the previous seven to 14-day period. Western Cape authorities in the region said cases have been rapidly rising in all sub-districts, especially in George and Mossel Bay due to the population density in these towns.

CAPE TOWN - The Garden Route district in the Western Cape has seen a 95% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

This was in comparison to the previous seven to 14-day period.

Western Cape authorities in the region said that cases had been rapidly rising in all sub-districts, especially in George and Mossel Bay due to the population density in these towns.

Garden Route District health director, Zee Brickles said: “Our hospitals are also starting to become more busy at this point in time. Our regional hospital has seen a significant increase in positive patients being admitted. They have got quite a few patients in the high-care and ICU sector at the moment and staff are taking a bit of strain.”

Brickles is calling on residents to adhere to safety health protocols as nonadherence was what was accelerating the district’s COVID-19 caseload.

“We are concerned that we were supposed to take learning from wave one and wave two in the practice of non-pharmaceutical interventions like wearing masks, social distancing and sanitising your hands, and we’re not seeing this happening, which is what is driving the numbers.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.