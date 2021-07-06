Escaping death & paddling on: Bonteheuwel table-tennis champ chases Olympic gold

Bonteheuwel table tennis champion, Theo Cogill, is gearing up to represent South Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games between 24 August and 5 September.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town suburb plagued by crime and other social ills will soon count an Olympian as a resident.

Bonteheuwel table tennis champion, Theo Cogill, is gearing up to represent South Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games between 24 August and 5 September.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said that the 34-year-old would be the first-ever Bonteheuwel resident to compete at an Olympic Games.

Cogill's love for table tennis started at the age of 12 when he and his cousin picked up a door and a few other pieces of wood to build a makeshift table tennis table.

He later joined a club and a coach spotted his talent.

Next, he made the Western Province team and earned his national colours while competing in a number of tournaments across the globe.

However, in 2011, Cogill was stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight and suffered a major spinal injury.

He had to learn to walk again and with hard work and determination, he was back at the table, paddle in hand.

Now the 34-year-old is preparing for the Paralympics: “I’m still shocked though; I’ve been to a lot of tournaments and the Olympics are a big deal and qualifying for the Olympics alone is a big deal.”

The role model also shares his love for the sport by coaching table tennis in the Bonteheuwel community.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.