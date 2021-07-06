Equal Education heads back to court over schools feeding schemes

The group said the department was in breach of a previous court order granted a year ago. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the national school nutrition programme, whether they were attending school or not.

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education will go back to court on 20 June to try and force authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils.

An urgent application was on Monday presented to the High Court in Pretoria against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs.





“The DBE and MECs failed to make plans, which are realistic and aligned to the COVID 19 pandemic, and the fact that learners are not at school every day and are rotating. And so the plans, which they've put in place have failed to deal with issues of transportations and learners not being at school every day,” said Tshego Phala who is the executive director at Equal Education Law Centre.

