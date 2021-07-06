DR Congo's Tshisekedi reshuffles central bank

Marie Malangu Kabedi Mbuyi, 63, a veteran official with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), replaces Deogratias Mutombo, who was named in 2013 by Tshisekedi's predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

KINSHASA - DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has reshuffled leadership at the country's central bank, appointing its first female governor and naming seven members of the board, the authorities announced on Tuesday.

Marie Malangu Kabedi Mbuyi, 63, a veteran official with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), replaces Deogratias Mutombo, who was named in 2013 by Tshisekedi's predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi also appointed two deputy governors, Dieudonne Fikiri Alimasi and William Pambu Pambu, as well as seven members of the board, according to the announcement, read on the state broadcaster RNTC.

Malangu has spent 32 years with the IMF, working notably as its representative in Benin and Cameroon.

Her appointment has been widely applauded by pro-Tshisekedi legislators and members of the opposition.

In May, the Democratic Republic of Congo reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF over a three-year economic programme for unlocking funds of $1.5 billion.

