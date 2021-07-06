Delta variant detected in two regions in EC, says Health MEC Meth

Public health experts discovered the variant in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman District.

CAPE TOWN - The Delta coronavirus variant has been detected in two regions in the Eastern Cape.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth gave an update on Tuesday on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the province's coronavirus vaccine rollout.

There are 4,769 active coronavirus cases in the Eastern Cape at present.

More than 209,000 people have succumbed to the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Meth urged people to comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

“The variant also presents a new challenge for the health sector as it leads to higher rates of hospitalisation among those infected. This undoubtedly puts excessive pressure on our health resources, but just like we’ve beat the first two waves, we’re confident that we will beat the third wave as well.”

