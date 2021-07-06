CTICC Mass Vaccination Centre of Hope aims to administer 4,000 jabs a day In partnership with Discovery health, provincial health experts earlier on Tuesday virtually launched the site that is housed at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Coronavirus

COVID-19

Coronavirus in South Africa

CTICC mass vaccination site CAPE TOWN - The CTICC Mass Vaccination Centre of Hope aims to administer up to 4,000 COVID-19 inoculations daily. In partnership with Discovery Health, provincial health experts earlier on Tuesday virtually launched the site that is housed at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Today, the City of Cape Town, the @WesternCapeGov and @Discovery_SA conducted an oversight visit at the @CTICC_Official mass Vaccination Centre of Hope to check on its preparation ahead of its activation tomorrow.



Read more: https://t.co/HUjGMpkzsf#CTNews pic.twitter.com/T28T4KrMkh — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 6, 2021

Vaccinators will begin administering coronavirus jabs from Wednesday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that they would initially kick off with 700 recipients: “Those aged 50 and above are going to be able to make use of the site and we need to make sure that we continue to finish up vaccinating those 60 and above who need their vaccines.”

Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete has stressed that, based on the available capacity, they would allow walk-ins at vaccination sites across the province.

“We will prioritise people over the age of 60 for the first dose, people over the age of 60 who are now scheduled for the second dose, and people over 50 for the first dose. We will still allow walk-ins at each of our sites, dependent on the capacity, the number of vaccines, available at the site and in the walk-in queues, we still prioritise people over the ages of 50 and 60,” Cloete said.

More than 369,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Western Cape since phase two of the mass rollout was started in May.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.