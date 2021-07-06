Concern over ‘unusual’ mutation of Lambda COVID variant being vaccine resistant

Results suggest Lambda is more infectious than Gamma and Alpha and is better able to escape the antibodies produced by vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - Global health experts are concerned an 'unusual' mutation of the Lambda variant could be resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Lambda variant, formally known as C.37, was first detected in Peru, and is responsible for more than 80% of that country's cases.

A study at the University of Chile, in Santiago, looked into the effect of Lambda on workers who had received two doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine.

The Financial Times is reporting the Lambda variant has a unique pattern of seven mutations in the spike protein that the virus uses to infect human cells.

It’s being reported that this strain has been found in at least 30 countries.

Menwhile, with countries - including the United Kingdom - preparing to drop lockdown restrictions soon, the World Health Organisation is on Tuesday urging them not to open up too quickly.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that from 19 July, wearing masks and social distancing will no longer be mandatory.

The BBC is reporting that more than 45.3 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Many other countries, including the UK's European neighbours have also started to ease lockdown measures.

But the World Health Organisation's Dr Mike Ryan said the world was not free from the pandemic yet.

