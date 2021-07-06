Can SA handle an extension of level 4 lockdown? Expert says it may come

The latest lockdown regulations are likely to remain in place, according to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

JOHANNESBURG - Will the government extend the two-week adjusted level four lockdown regulations?

South Africa’s third wave of COVID-19 infections is surpassing the severity of its previous two waves, and the country’s healthcare system is buckling.

The BER is lobbying for income support for workers impacted by this latest lockdown.

Ray White, in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, spoke to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research.

"There are a number of factors that suggest unfortunately that an extension is on the cards. Perhaps the most important factor is where we are in terms of cases. We are yet to reach the peak," said Pienaar.

He added that the current state of the pandemic would make it very hard to relax the regulations after two weeks.

"The fact that the UIF TERS scheme has been reactivated provides some hints that this will not only be a two-week story.

