Bill Harrop, owner of popular hot air balloon safari company, passes away
JOHANNESBURG – Bill Harrop, the owner of the popular hot air balloon facility situated in the Magaliesburg area – Bill Harrop’s Balloon Safaris – has passed away.
News of Harrop’s death comes just days after the tourism community in the Hartbeespoort and Magaliesburg region learned of his wife Mary’s death late last month.
In a post where she updates concerned friends and family about her parent’s health, Harrop’s daughter Sarah Bauling said her mother had been admitted to hospital for a medical condition when she tested positive for COVID-19. Bill was also tested, and his results came back positive.
Mary Harrop passed away on 26 June 2021.
According to Bauling, though weak and exhausted, due to a shortage of hospital beds, Bill was sent home where his condition was closely monitored by his carers.
On the afternoon of Sunday 4 July 2021, Bill Harrop passed away.
The couple ran the air transport service as a family business, with Bill as chief executive officer and chief pilot, since 1981. On the business's website, they boast that they employed over 60 full-time, part-time, contract, and casual staff.
Tributes from others in the tourism and hospitality sector, which has taken yet another knock under adjusted level 4 COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, continued to pour in.
We have learned, with great sadness, of the passing of Bill Harrop, on Sunday, 4 July. Bill was a much-loved champion of tourism in the #CradleofHumankind for many years. Bill Harrops Original Balloon Safaris is South Africas oldest balloon company. (1/2)MaropengSA (@MaropengSA) July 5, 2021
R.I.P Bill and Mary Harrop You will be missed more than your humbleness will allow. #TourismLegends #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/QYMmKDFbyeCheryl M-Verbruggen (@organisercheryl) July 5, 2021
They will be remembered in a virtual ceremony on 10 July 2021.
