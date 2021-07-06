Bill Harrop, owner of popular hot air balloon safari company, passes away

News of Bill Harrop’s death comes just days after the tourism community in the Hartbeespoort and Magaliesburg region learned of his wife Mary’s death late last month.

JOHANNESBURG – Bill Harrop, the owner of the popular hot air balloon facility situated in the Magaliesburg area – Bill Harrop’s Balloon Safaris – has passed away.

News of Harrop’s death comes just days after the tourism community in the Hartbeespoort and Magaliesburg region learned of his wife Mary’s death late last month.

In a post where she updates concerned friends and family about her parent’s health, Harrop’s daughter Sarah Bauling said her mother had been admitted to hospital for a medical condition when she tested positive for COVID-19. Bill was also tested, and his results came back positive.

Mary Harrop passed away on 26 June 2021.

According to Bauling, though weak and exhausted, due to a shortage of hospital beds, Bill was sent home where his condition was closely monitored by his carers.

On the afternoon of Sunday 4 July 2021, Bill Harrop passed away.

The couple ran the air transport service as a family business, with Bill as chief executive officer and chief pilot, since 1981. On the business's website, they boast that they employed over 60 full-time, part-time, contract, and casual staff.

Tributes from others in the tourism and hospitality sector, which has taken yet another knock under adjusted level 4 COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, continued to pour in.